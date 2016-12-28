Dentsu president resigns amid mounting pressure over suicide of young employee

Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii announces his resignation, effective in January, at a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo after the labor ministry referred the advertising agency and one of its executives to prosecutors over the death by overwork of a young female employee. Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for the alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the advertising agency.

