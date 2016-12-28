Dentsu president resigns amid mountin...

Dentsu president resigns amid mounting pressure over suicide of young employee

The Japan Times

Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii announces his resignation, effective in January, at a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo after the labor ministry referred the advertising agency and one of its executives to prosecutors over the death by overwork of a young female employee. Dentsu Inc. President Tadashi Ishii said Wednesday he will step down in January to take responsibility for the alleged overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee at the advertising agency.

Comments made yesterday: 30,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,672

