Canada-US trade running smooth so no ...

Canada-US trade running smooth so no need for Donald Trump to fix it: Chrystia Freeland

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: GlobalNews

But Canada's trade minister says the world-leading trade relationship between Canada and the United States need not be on the president-elect's to-do list. "I think the reality is the trading relationship with Canada is the farthest possible thing from being broken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC