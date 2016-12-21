Call for Entries for the 2017 American Advertising Awards Competition is Now Open

The Inland Empire's winners of Inland Empire's American Advertising Awards will be honored during a gala on March 17 at the Historic Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside. Ontario, CA - American Advertising Federation - Inland Empire To Award Best Advertising Created in the Inland Empire The American Advertising Federation Inland Empire Chapter has issued its Call for Entries for the 2017 American Advertising Awards Competition honoring exceptional advertising created in the Inland Empire.

