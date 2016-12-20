California pursues new pimping charge...

California pursues new pimping charges against Backpage.com

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" California's attorney general is pursuing new charges against the operators of a website advertising escort services two weeks after a judge tossed an earlier case. Kamala Harris, an incoming U.S. senator, said Friday that she's charged Backpage.com executives Carl Ferrer, Michael Lacey and James Larkin with 13 counts of pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov 24 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,028

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC