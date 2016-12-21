Beauty Buzz: Brow-Beaters Win The Holidays
If you're suddenly surrounded by women with ever-more-polished eyebrows, blame Santa. It turns out the already-booming brow business got even bigger this holiday, with Anastasia Beverly Hills the single most requested beauty gift in the country.
