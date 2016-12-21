At Least 35 Killed in New Year's Atta...

At Least 35 Killed in New Year's Attack at Istanbul Nightclub

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

A lone gunman attacked a popular club shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, killing at least 35 people in a terrorist attack, Turkish officials said, as multiple threats rattle this North Atlantic Treaty Organization member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Dec 29 tsjenter16 552
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,140

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC