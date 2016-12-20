Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) Shares Boug...

Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524,133 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 93,348 shares during the period.

