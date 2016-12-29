Ad agency head resigns over 'death by...

Ad agency head resigns over 'death by overwork'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The president of Dentsu Inc, Japan's largest advertising agency, will step down over the ''death by overwork'' of a young employee. As Sonia Legg reports, the suicide has prompted official probes and fresh hand-wringing over Japan's overtime culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,270 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC