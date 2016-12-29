Ad agency head resigns over 'death by overwork'
The president of Dentsu Inc, Japan's largest advertising agency, will step down over the ''death by overwork'' of a young employee. As Sonia Legg reports, the suicide has prompted official probes and fresh hand-wringing over Japan's overtime culture.
