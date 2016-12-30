A Japanese CEO resigned after an empl...

A Japanese CEO resigned after an employeea s a death by overwork.a Why it wona t be enough.

Tadashi Ishii, chief executive of Dentsu, Japan's largest advertising agency, will step down over the "death by overwork" of a young employee. On Wednesday, a Japanese chief executive made a laudable move that would be stunning to many American employees if their CEO did the same.

