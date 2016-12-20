1 Thing Baidu Investors Should Worry About
Back in July, the Chinese government announced an update to its advertising laws, the first major revisions since 1994. One of the functions of these new regulations is to define internet advertising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov 24
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC