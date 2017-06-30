US accounting watchdog probes PwC's a...

US accounting watchdog probes PwC's audits of BT Italy: source

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The U.S. accounting watchdog is investigating accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers's audits of British telecoms group BT's Italian business, which has been hit by a book-keeping scandal, a source close to the matter said. MILAN: The U.S. accounting watchdog is investigating accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers's audits of British telecoms group BT's Italian business, which has been hit by a book-keeping scandal, a source close to the matter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Jun 26 Chucklethe Truck 160
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May '17 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May '17 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May '17 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May '17 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC