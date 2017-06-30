US accounting watchdog probes PwC's audits of BT Italy: source

The U.S. accounting watchdog is investigating accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers's audits of British telecoms group BT's Italian business, which has been hit by a book-keeping scandal, a source close to the matter said. MILAN: The U.S. accounting watchdog is investigating accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers's audits of British telecoms group BT's Italian business, which has been hit by a book-keeping scandal, a source close to the matter said.

