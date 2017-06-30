Three Kings film producer told to pay or face jail

Pictured: Former tax partner and self-styled film producer Terence Potter faces prison if he doesn't pay back A 1.8millon A film producer who helped market George Clooney's Three Kings film before exploiting a loophole to fund a BAFTA -nominated movie has been told he must pay back A 1.8million or face six years in jail. Terence Potter, 57, set up two film companies, and recruited wealthy investors by promising they could secure tax relief against any losses made by the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.