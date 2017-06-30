The UK financial sector could be A 43...

The UK financial sector could be A 43 billion stronger after Brexit with City 'roadmap'

A lobby group for the UK finance industry claims the sector could add A 43 billion to the UK economy by 2025 if industry, regulators, and the government pull together to work on a "roadmap for change." PricewaterhouseCoopers and lobby group TheCityUK published a blueprint for transforming the UK's financial sector post-Brexit on Thursday.

