The UK financial sector could be A 43 billion stronger after Brexit with City 'roadmap'
A lobby group for the UK finance industry claims the sector could add A 43 billion to the UK economy by 2025 if industry, regulators, and the government pull together to work on a "roadmap for change." PricewaterhouseCoopers and lobby group TheCityUK published a blueprint for transforming the UK's financial sector post-Brexit on Thursday.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Jun 26
|Chucklethe Truck
|160
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May '17
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May '17
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May '17
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
