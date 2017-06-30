Retail downturn may be thing of past,...

Retail downturn may be thing of past, accounting giant says

PricewaterhouseCoopers forecasts growth in retail sales of 3-4 per cent this year as political tensions subside with Carrie Lam becoming chief executive The protracted retail downturn in Hong Kong could be a thing of the past as fewer cross-border conflicts encourage mainland shoppers to return and spend more in the city, according to a global accounting and consulting firm. PricewaterhouseCoopers estimated that this year's retail sales would grow 3-4 per cent to about HK$450 billion and growth would improve further by 6-7 per cent to HK$480 billion next year.

