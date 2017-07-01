PRGX Global (PRGX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.23
News coverage about PRGX Global has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Jun 26
|Chucklethe Truck
|160
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May '17
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May '17
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May '17
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC