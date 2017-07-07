PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in PRGX Global, Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,444 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Jun 26
|Chucklethe Truck
|160
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May '17
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May '17
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May '17
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC