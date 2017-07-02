Pension Deficits Fall as BOE Hints at Future Interest-Rate Hikes
U.K. pension deficits fell to the lowest level since the end of 2015, dropping 10 percent in June as yields on government bonds rebounded. The gap between the assets and obligations of U.K. defined-benefit pension plans was 460 billion pounds as of June 30, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's Skyval Index, published Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Jun 26
|Chucklethe Truck
|160
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May '17
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May '17
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May '17
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC