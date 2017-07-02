Pension Deficits Fall as BOE Hints at...

Pension Deficits Fall as BOE Hints at Future Interest-Rate Hikes

U.K. pension deficits fell to the lowest level since the end of 2015, dropping 10 percent in June as yields on government bonds rebounded. The gap between the assets and obligations of U.K. defined-benefit pension plans was 460 billion pounds as of June 30, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's Skyval Index, published Monday.

