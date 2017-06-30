Nelson-Atkins Announces Board of Trustees Changes
Kansas City InfoZine reports that the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has named William B. Taylor to its board of trustees, joining the 18 current members. Taylor, who served as Governance Chair of the National Association of Corporate Directors, is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP.
