Canadian IPO market not keeping up with investor demand: survey

Canadian companies are going public at a blistering pace, raising $2.9-billion from 16 initial public offerings in the first half of the year, and experts say investors are hungry for more IPOs than corporations are willing to provide. The value of IPOs seen in the first six months of 2017 was at a five-year high, according to a survey from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

