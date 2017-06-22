Washington REIT Announces Appointment of Ellen M. Goitia to Board of Trustees

Washington REIT , a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, today announced the appointment of Ellen M. Goitia, retired partner at KPMG LLP , to its Board of Trustees effective June 1, 2017. "We are pleased to welcome Ellen to the Washington REIT Board of Trustees," said Charles T. Nason, Chairman of the Board of Washington REIT.

