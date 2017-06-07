VR, video games and music will power entertainment and media growth through 2021, PwC report says

VR, video games and music will power ...

The U.S. entertainment and media business is expected to see modest-to-slow growth over the next five years, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers. The report singles out traditional sectors such as cinema and television as areas of sluggishness, while pointing to emerging industries including e-sports and virtual reality as sectors poised for the most growth.

Chicago, IL

