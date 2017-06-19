Unosquare Chosen for the 2017 US-Irel...

Unosquare Chosen for the 2017 US-Ireland Top 50 Companies

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Unosquare was recognized this week at the tenth annual US-Ireland Top 50 New York-New Belfast Conference of 2017. The 50 honorees were announced at a gala luncheon hosted by Ray O'Hanlon, Editor of Irish Echo, the oldest Irish-American newspaper, at the Harbor House in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May '17 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May '17 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May '17 hanesED 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC