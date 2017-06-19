Unosquare Chosen for the 2017 US-Ireland Top 50 Companies
Unosquare was recognized this week at the tenth annual US-Ireland Top 50 New York-New Belfast Conference of 2017. The 50 honorees were announced at a gala luncheon hosted by Ray O'Hanlon, Editor of Irish Echo, the oldest Irish-American newspaper, at the Harbor House in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May '17
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC