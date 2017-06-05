Undercutting American accountants
There is a lobbying effort afoot by the country's major accounting firms and industry trade groups like the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to bring more foreign accountants into the United States under the H-1B visa program. The surreptitious way this is being done is to convince Congress to include accounting as part of the STEM career fields --- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
