Undercutting American accountants

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: American Thinker

There is a lobbying effort afoot by the country's major accounting firms and industry trade groups like the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to bring more foreign accountants into the United States under the H-1B visa program. The surreptitious way this is being done is to convince Congress to include accounting as part of the STEM career fields --- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

