UK watchdog closes probe of PwC over Tesco audits
Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it had closed its investigation into auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP which was launched after British retailer Tesco revealed it had overstated its 2014 mid-year earnings. The Financial Reporting Council said its executive counsel had concluded there was no realistic prospect of a tribunal making an adverse finding against PwC.
