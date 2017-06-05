UK watchdog closes probe of PwC over ...

UK watchdog closes probe of PwC over Tesco audits

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Reuters

Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it had closed its investigation into auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP which was launched after British retailer Tesco revealed it had overstated its 2014 mid-year earnings. The Financial Reporting Council said its executive counsel had concluded there was no realistic prospect of a tribunal making an adverse finding against PwC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Tue Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) May 25 william Gregg 3
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May 19 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May 18 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC