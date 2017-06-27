UK regulator to investigate PwC's audits of BT

UK's Financial Reporting Council is to investigate PwCs' audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in its Italian operations The UK Financial Reporting Council is to investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers' audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations. BT in January lost one fifth of its market value after it uncovered a complex accounting scandal at its Italian business, resulting in a 530m writedown.

