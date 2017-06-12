Time Running Out for U.S. Taxpayers Abroad to File Tax Return

The automatic two-month extension granted to many of the estimated 9 million U.S. citizens living abroad and military service members stationed abroad will end June 15. Although these taxpayers were required to pay any taxes owed by the April deadline, they must file their return by June 15 or face the failure-to-file penalty which can be 10 times costlier than the failure-to-pay penalty. Taxpayers who cannot collect the necessary paperwork or complete an accurate return by June 15 can avoid the failure-to-file penalty by filing an extension, which will move their deadline to October 16. The Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts , commonly referred to as the FBAR, is also due on October 16 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.