Three-quarters of insurance CEOs conc...

Three-quarters of insurance CEOs concerned about keeping up with new technologies: KPMG

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

A study by Netherlands-based consultancy firm KPMG International found that almost three-quarters of insurance company chief executives are concerned about keeping up with new technology such as blockchain, The Telegraph reported. Lloyd's of London has included blockchain as part of its target operating model initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May '17 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May '17 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May '17 hanesED 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC