Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting
The Board of Trustees of Tekla Life Sciences Investors , is pleased to announce the results from the Fund's annual shareholder meeting held today. The shareholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Independent Registered Public Accountants of the Fund for its fiscal year ending September 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC