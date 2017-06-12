Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announc...

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BioSpace

The Board of Trustees of Tekla Life Sciences Investors , is pleased to announce the results from the Fund's annual shareholder meeting held today. The shareholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Independent Registered Public Accountants of the Fund for its fiscal year ending September 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May 19 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May 18 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May '17 hanesED 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,270 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC