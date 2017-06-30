Survey: Financial Leaders Understand ...

Survey: Financial Leaders Understand Risk, But Few Feel Ready

Friday Jun 30 Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Despite the importance of aligning risk with their core business strategy, only 25 percent of financial leaders feel they are able to execute a proper response to risk, and almost 60 percent feel they are too late in recognizing the key risks imperiling their businesses. These distressing findings are part of a new report from the Financial Executives Research Foundation in partnership with Grant Thornton LLP.

