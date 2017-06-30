Survey: Financial Leaders Understand Risk, But Few Feel Ready
Despite the importance of aligning risk with their core business strategy, only 25 percent of financial leaders feel they are able to execute a proper response to risk, and almost 60 percent feel they are too late in recognizing the key risks imperiling their businesses. These distressing findings are part of a new report from the Financial Executives Research Foundation in partnership with Grant Thornton LLP.
