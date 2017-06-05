Style Group Brands sold to Calvetron Style Holdings
Style Group Brands, the UK's largest concession based retailer which trades as Jacques Vert, Precis Petite, Eastex and Dash, has been sold to a subsidiary of Calvetron Style Holdings. Style Group Brands operates 318 concessions based in the UK and Ireland, seven in Belgium, 51 in Canada and 14 in the Middle East.
