Style Group Brands sold to Calvetron Style Holdings

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Style Group Brands, the UK's largest concession based retailer which trades as Jacques Vert, Precis Petite, Eastex and Dash, has been sold to a subsidiary of Calvetron Style Holdings. Style Group Brands operates 318 concessions based in the UK and Ireland, seven in Belgium, 51 in Canada and 14 in the Middle East.

