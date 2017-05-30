Spending clamps on high-flyer accused
Veronica Macpherson, the boss of what financial regulators allege was a massive Pilbara Ponzi scheme, has been ordered by a court to spend no more than $800 a week on herself as it emerged her group of companies now allegedly owes investors, financiers and creditors at least $250 million. As the companies comprising Ms Macpherson's floundering property empire were officially shut down this week, ASIC documents revealed the staggering debts allegedly faced by the once high-flying entrepreneur.
