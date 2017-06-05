Small firms worry tax cut will be reversed
Almost a third of small and medium-sized businesses are concerned the company tax cuts secured by the Turnbull government will be reversed if Labor gets into power. Parliament has passed tax cuts over the next three years for businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million, but a new survey by business software provider MYOB found many firms are not making any changes to their business because they believe they will be reversed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Tue
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC