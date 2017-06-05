Small firms worry tax cut will be reversed

Almost a third of small and medium-sized businesses are concerned the company tax cuts secured by the Turnbull government will be reversed if Labor gets into power. Parliament has passed tax cuts over the next three years for businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million, but a new survey by business software provider MYOB found many firms are not making any changes to their business because they believe they will be reversed.

