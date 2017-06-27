Small business looks forward to tax cut

Almost two-thirds of small businesses are upbeat about the tax cuts they are about to receive as the 2016/17 financial year draws to a close. More than two-in-five small and medium-sized enterprises surveyed by business software provider MYOB intend to use the savings from the tax reduction to invest back into their firms.

