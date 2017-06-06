'Save a child, save a mother' fund yields GHA 6.17m

The 'Save a child, save a mother' appeal launched by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in Accra and Kumasi to build a new mother and baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has yielded positive response, according to a release from the office of the First Lady. Accounts verified by Deloitte and Touche as of May 31, 2017 indicated that organisations and individuals have donated an amount of GHA 6,170,686.23, with an outstanding amount of cash pledges of GHA 1,489,500.00 yet to be redeemed.

