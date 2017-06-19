Report identifies downtown as preferred location for Sudbury arena 0

Sudbury's downtown core offers the most immediate benefits to the community at the lowest risk, so says the highly anticipated report on by PriceWaterhouseCoopers on the Nickel City's event centre project. "The results of the site evaluation process revealed two of the four shortlisted sites scored significantly higher than the other two, but overall their scores were very close to each other," the report states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Ontario Business.