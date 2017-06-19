Receiver still working on deal with bidder on former DSTN in Trenton
David Boyd of receiver PricewaterhouseCoopers said the process would normally have a shorter time frame, but this case is "a little bit more complicated than somebody just purchasing the assets." This is because of union matters and because the bidder is still in the process of obtaining financing, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May '17
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC