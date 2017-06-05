PwC: Multichannel TV Ad Spend Is Growing, But It's Also Creating New Problems For Content Owners

While the compound annual growth rate for total US TV ad revenues between 2016 and 2021 will increase a modest 1.3% to $75.2 billion, most growth will come from multichannel ad revenue, like IP-based streaming content or online video ads. PricewaterhouseCoopers' annual global "Media and Entertainment Outlook," released Tuesday, found that multichannel ad revenue between 2016 to 2021, in comparison to total growth, will have a stronger CAGR of 2.6%, to $30.2 billion.

