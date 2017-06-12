PwC India hands over WASH to RKM Blind Boys' Academy

Kolkata, Jun 13 The PricewaterhouseCoopers India Foundation today handed over a new sanitation facilities to Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys' Academy to benefit over 700 visually impaired students. The handover of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene project by the PwC India Foundation to Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys' Academy would also help the teachers and extended staff.

