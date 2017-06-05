Property Ventures liquidator must put up $2.6m security of costs in suit against PwC, directors
The liquidator of Property Ventures Ltd must put up $2.6 million as security of costs in its $302 million lawsuit against PricewaterhouseCoopers and former directors of the failed property development company. Judge Graham Lang issued his ruling in a judgment from the High Court in Christchurch yesterday.
