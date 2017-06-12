Primero Announces Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
In addition, Primero reports that shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and has authorized the Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, with 111,359,262 shares voted For and 2,006,683 shares Withheld . Primero also notes that the advisory vote on Executive Compensation was not approved by shareholders, with 26,196,152 shares voted For and 62,666,186 shares Against .
