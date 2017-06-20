PRGX Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply...

PRGX Global, Inc. and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply today have jointly announced new sustainability reporting features in the CIPS Sustainability Index platform, including modern slavery supplier assessment capabilities. This release of CSI introduces a robust new reporting suite for suppliers and buyers covering four key areas of potential supply chain risk: Since September 2016, all CSI-rated suppliers have provided additional data to support newly-introduced theme reports.

