Pret a Manger Shuffles Auditors, Fueling IPO Talk
U.K. sandwich retailer Pret a Manger has replaced its auditing firm, fueling speculation it could be getting ready for an initial public offering in the United States later this year. The company has parted ways with KPMG and hired rival firm Ernst & Young.
