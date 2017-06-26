Podcast Revenue Will Jump 85% This Year to Hit $220 Million
According to a new report from the IAB in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers US, podcast ad revenue has grown by 85 percent since last year and is on track to reach more than $220 million in 2017. Previously, ad revenues for podcasts jumped 73 percent from 2015 to 2016.
