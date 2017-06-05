(OTCQX: YGYI) Announces Addition of Kevin Allodi and Paul Sallwasser To Its Board of Directors
The board additions come after the recent organizational changes to streamline operations and focus key subsidiaries on attaining profitability as the company prepares for its uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Mr. Allodi and Mr. Sallwasser offer invaluable experience to Youngevity as it prepares for the next critical stage of growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Tue
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC