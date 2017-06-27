Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.a s Q1 2018 Earnings
Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Chucklethe Truck
|160
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May '17
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May '17
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC