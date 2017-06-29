Online Video Advertising Set to Quadr...

Online Video Advertising Set to Quadruple by 2021

Wednesday Read more: SFGate

If you're already sick of seeing an endless stream of videos posted on your Facebook feed, buckle up, because its not going to slowdown anytime soon. Companies are increasingly turning to online video to market their products, with a shade more than $4 billion spent on US mobile video ads in 2016, according to the latest Global Entertainment and Media Global Outlook report from PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

