Oil and gas industry lags new trend o...

Oil and gas industry lags new trend of chief digital officers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

Companies from around the world are starting to establish new executive-level positions, as in "chief digital officers ," to navigate the open sea of the digital transformation, according to a recent survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers. There is one notable laggard, however-the oil and gas industry, as indicated by PwC's findings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mon Chucklethe Truck 160
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May '17 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May '17 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May '17 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,895 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC