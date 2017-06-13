New Trend: Medical Costs Are Lowering In The Us

The U.S. is slated to enter a period of medical cost equilibrium, where the forces that drive up health costs are offset by a demand for value-based health care system, according to a report released to The Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday morning by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Health Research Institute . PwC projects the medical cost trend to be 6.5 percent in 2017, a growth rate nearly half that of 2007.

