New Trend: Medical Costs Are Lowering In The Us
The U.S. is slated to enter a period of medical cost equilibrium, where the forces that drive up health costs are offset by a demand for value-based health care system, according to a report released to The Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday morning by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Health Research Institute . PwC projects the medical cost trend to be 6.5 percent in 2017, a growth rate nearly half that of 2007.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
