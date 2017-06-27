New Lease Accounting Rules Pose Chall...

New Lease Accounting Rules Pose Challenges, Study Says

The standards take effect in a mere six quarters for public companies, but many have not yet begun, or only recently began, to assess what must be done. Companies are slowly taking steps to adopt new accounting standards for leased assets, according to a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and CBRE Group.

