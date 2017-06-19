New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Worldwide Digital Transformation...
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 23 2017 International Data Corporation today announced the release of a new study, IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Digital Transformation Consulting and Systems Integration Services 2017 Vendor Assessment , which evaluates consulting and systems integration providers catering to the worldwide Digital Transformation space. The 10 vendors evaluated in the study are Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, HCL, IBM, KPMG, NTT DATA, PricewaterhouseCoopers , and Wipro.
